says Tina Teng, markets analyst at CMC Markets, in an email. USD/JPY falls 0.3% to 130.38, AUD/JPY drops 0.6% to 86.94 and EUR/JPY loses 0.4% to 141.17. (ronnie.harui@wsj.com) …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Bears poke 10-week-old support line near 130.50 - March 23, 2023
- JPY Strengthens on Possible Safe-Haven Demand - March 23, 2023
- USD/JPY steadies near six-week low under 131.00 on mixed Japan inflation, US data eyed - March 23, 2023