Exports are declining significantly in Japan due to restrictions on movement. I anticipate that the JPY/USD is set to decline further. At the end of January, I made the assertion that the JPY/USD …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- JPY/USD Set To Fall Further - February 18, 2020
- USD/JPY recovers modestly to 109.80 after upbeat US data - February 18, 2020
- Canadian Solar Completes Sale of 56.3 MWp Solar Power Plant in Japan for JPY 22.3 Billion - February 18, 2020