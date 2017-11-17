Today’s focus is on USD/JPY and its short-term Elliott wave pattern. Let’s dig in! USDJPY is moving down for the last few days in shape of a contracting wedge, which can be a leading diagonal in wave A) as part of a new big three wave structure, this time …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- Leading Diagonal Forming On USD/JPY - November 17, 2017
- USD/JPY Selling Pressure Builds - November 17, 2017
- USD/JPY Forecast: Strong Japanese Growth Unlikely To Help The JPY If BoJ See Weakness Ahead - November 17, 2017