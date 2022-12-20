The Canadian dollar strengthened against its US counterpart today, as the greenback weakened broadly against major currencies, following a surprise move by the bank of Japan to adjust its bond yield …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- Loonie Strengthens Against USD as Investors Sell Greenback for Yen - December 20, 2022
- USD/JPY Forecast – US Dollar Gets Hammered Against the Yen - December 20, 2022
- Japanese Yen Jumps on BoJ Move, USD/JPY Crumbles to a 4-Month Low - December 20, 2022