Even if Japan does sit on the list of top 10 safest countries in the world, this next story proves that you should always be cautious when selling your high-valued goods — especially a $55,000 USD 18K …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- Man in Tokyo Effortlessly Robbed of $55,000 USD 18K-Gold Rolex Yacht-Master II - August 5, 2022
- USD/JPY sticks to its consolidative theme – UOB - August 5, 2022
- USD/JPY holds comfortably above 133.00 mark, upside seems capped as traders await NFP - August 5, 2022