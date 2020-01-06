Market Wrap: Iran, gold, oil, USD/JPY, Aldi and supermarket Christmas sales

Japanese yen strengthening amid mounting tensions between the US and Iran. US December Markit Services PMI and Composite PMI to be out after Wall Street’s opening. USD/JPY tested 107.70 and holds …
