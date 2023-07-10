The Maruha Nichiro Corporation reported in its consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending in March 2023 its sales exceeded JPY 1 trillion (USD 7 billion, EUR 6.4 billion) for the first …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- Maruha Nichiro’s annual sales exceed JPY 1 trillion for the first time - July 10, 2023
- USD/JPY: Solid support is seen at 141.60 – UOB - July 10, 2023
- USD/JPY jumps to test 143.00 as US Dollar rebounds with yields - July 10, 2023