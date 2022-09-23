Morning Briefing: EUR/JPY can now test 138/137

Dollar Index can test 112-114 before falling off from there while Euro can test 0.98/0.97. EUR/JPY fell sharply after the fluctuation seen in the USD/JPY post the central bank keeping rates unchanged …
