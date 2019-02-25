“There is typically more repatriation of JPY this time of year, but at this point the flows have been weak, given the shock of the JPY surge at the start of the year.” “Though USDJPY downside is proba…
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Fundamental Daily Forecast – End of Trade Dispute Would Help Ease Japan’s Economic Pains - February 25, 2019
- MUFG: USD/JPY is unlikely to rise - February 25, 2019
- USD/JPY in search of a firm direction, stuck in a multi-day old trading range - February 25, 2019