The Tokyo High Court on September 24 issued a ruling that ordered Yasumasa Shibuya, who murdered nine-year-old Vietnamese girl Le Thi Nhat Linh in 2017, to pay a compensation of 70 million JPY …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- Murderer of Vietnamese girl in Japan ordered to pay 70 million JPY in compensation - September 25, 2021
- USD/JPY rises to a fresh weekly-high bulls target 111.00 - September 24, 2021
- USD/JPY: Likely to move higher as US yields lift off – Danske Bank - September 24, 2021