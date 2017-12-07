Here’s an update on a few of the setups we’ve been tracking this week. Find a detailed, in-depth review of these setups and more in this week’s Strategy Webinar. Bottom line: Look for a resolution of the 76.92-77.77 range with a downside break still …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- Near-term Setups in GBP/USD, NZD/JPY, and AUDJPY - December 7, 2017
- USD/JPY up for the day but still far from 113.00 - December 7, 2017
- GBP/USD Reaches Key Decision Zone At Fibonacci Support - December 7, 2017