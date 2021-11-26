New S. African COVID-19 Mutant Inflicts Mkt Risk Aversion; Yen Rises amid US Treasury Yield Fall

The USD/ JPY sank below 115, lasting at 114.86 and once bottoming at 114.71. The U.S. ten-year treasury yield dropped radically during the electronic trading session, lasting at 1.583, down 6.1 bps.
