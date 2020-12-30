The State of New York is well-known in the crypto world for being extremely strict about cryptocurrencies and crypto businesses alike. It has its own Bitlicense that businesses have to own to be …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- New York approves USD and JPY-backed stablecoins - December 30, 2020
- GMO-Z gains USD and Yen stablecoins approval in New York - December 30, 2020
- FxWirePro: USD/JPY hits 6-day low, unabated bearish pressure on US dollar weighs - December 30, 2020