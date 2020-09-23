New Zealand Dollar Gains on RBNZ, But NZD/USD May Follow S&P 500 Lower

While the New Zealand Dollar rose on the RBNZ rate decision, NZD/USD remains at the mercy of risk trends given recent volatility in the S&P 500. Kiwi’s broader decline may continue.
