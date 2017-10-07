NFP Preview: Will USD/JPY break above 113.00?

Friday’s US non-farm payrolls report is expected to show the US economy added 90,000 jobs in September, down from 156,000 in August due to disruptions caused by hurricanes in the country. The jobless rate is seen remaining steady at 4.4% in September.
