The expected ECB pause and a downbeat mood-led US Dollar demand undermine the pair. US Q3 GDP eyed as well. USD/JPY is ripping into a twelve-month high above 150.50 early Thursday, as markets continue to test the Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) resolve to defend the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- NOK to struggle in an environment of weakening growth, tight monetary conditions and strong USD – Danske Bank - October 26, 2023
- Gold Price Ignores Rising Treasury Yields and a US Dollar Rally. Higher XAU/USD? - October 26, 2023
- USD/INR attracts some buyers on higher US yields, US GDP data eyed - October 25, 2023