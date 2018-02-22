Nomura: Watch Tokyo Session For US Dollar Yen (USD/JPY) Exchange Rate Direction Clues

The Dollar strengthened broadly to open the day on Wednesday, making inroads across the majors after weeks of declines. The strength appeared shortlived, as post FOMC minutes the USD sold off hard, but again the Dollar moved higher later in the day.
