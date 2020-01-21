We can use USD as a common denominator here, to single out the negative correlation effect; as NZD rises, JPY tends to fall, and vice versa. (Chart created by the author using TradingView.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- NZD/JPY Downside In Favor - January 21, 2020
- USD/JPY shrugs off BOJ decision, remains on the back foot around 110.00 - January 20, 2020
- USD/JPY prints session low under 110.00 as S&P 500 futures drop - January 20, 2020