The NZD/JPY is chalking in multi-year highs as market sentiment surges and sends the safe haven Yen (JPY lower against the Kiwi (NZD). Tuesday’s rally sees the Kiwi reaching its highest bids against …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- NZD/JPY finds eight year high as Yen slumps, Kiwi heads for 90.50 - November 14, 2023
- USD/JPY declines after soft US CPI, falling yields - November 14, 2023
- USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Waits For Japanese Intervention - November 14, 2023