NZD/JPY is a mixed bag across the time frames. Bulls seeking a daily expansion while the monthly is overstretched. The price is stalling on the upside, as seen on the weekly and d …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- NZD/JPY Price Analysis: Mixed bias across the time-frames - January 11, 2021
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Dialy 38.2% correction before test of monthly resistance - January 11, 2021
- JP Morgan EUR/USD Forecast: Euro-to-Dollar Exchange Rate To Fall To 1.18 By 2022 - January 11, 2021