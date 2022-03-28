NZD/JPY hits a fresh 5-year high at 85.00 after the breakout of a broadening triangle formation. The pair holds above 10 and 20-period EMAs, which adds to the upside filters. The RSI (14) has shifted …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- NZD/JPY Price Analysis: Prints fresh 5-year high at 85.00 - March 27, 2022
- AUD/JPY seesaws near multi-day high below 92.00, focus on Ukraine, yields and China - March 27, 2022
- USD/JPY Reversal Top Could Be Early Sign of Momentum Shift - March 27, 2022