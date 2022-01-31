NZD/JPY is downward biased, but in the event of a daily close above 76.00 would open the door for further gains. The NZD/JPY snaps two days of losses, steady around 75.70 at the time of writing. US …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Uptrend Ready to Resume after Fed? PCE Next - January 31, 2022
- NZD/JPY Price Analysis: Trapped in the 75.25-76.00 range - January 31, 2022
- USD/CAD pierces under 1.2700 despite flat oil prices - January 31, 2022