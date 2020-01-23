USD/JPY extends losses and trades close to an eight-day low near 109.50 in a relatively risk-off environment, with the media headlines full of the coronavirus as it spreads internationally. Bears can …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD expected to keep the rangebound trade unchanged – UOB - January 23, 2020
- USD/CHF Buy Off Support - January 22, 2020
- AUD/USD, AUD/JPY & AUD/CAD: Australian Dollar Turns to Jobs Data - January 22, 2020