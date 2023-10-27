The USD/JPY is trading into 150.40 with markets largely unfazed by the Tokyo Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation data beat. Japan’s leading Tokyo CPI inflation indicator saw an uptick in Japanese inflation, with the headline annualized Tokyo CPI inflation …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD gains ground near 0.5830 after bidding lowest on Thursday - October 26, 2023
- USD/INR loses traction on the lower US yields, eyes on US PCE data - October 26, 2023
- Japan Gasoline Prices - October 26, 2023