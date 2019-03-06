Here is an update on our position trading strategy last updated in the weekly report. To recap, we maintained our bearish view on Aussie, but we’re not convinced regarding Yen’s strength. Therefore, w…
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- Position trading: Switched from AUD/JPY short to AUD/USD short - March 6, 2019
- USD/JPY Try Shorts On Any Bounce Towards 112.10/20 - March 6, 2019
- USD/JPY trades with modest losses, below 112.00 handle - March 6, 2019