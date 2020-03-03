Rakuten Mobile to offer unlimited data plan for JPY 2,980

Japan’s new mobile operator Rakuten has announced it will offer a single plan with unlimited monthly data for JPY 2,980 (approximately USD 28). The price is less than half the comparable tariffs from …
