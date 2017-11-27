Risk aversion drives USD/JPY lower

Risk-off in Asia pushes the Yen higher. USD/JPY rejected at 200-day MA. A move higher to 113.70 (200-day MA) in USD/JPY has been undone, courtesy of the risk aversion in the Asian equity markets. As of writing, the USD/JPY pair is down 0.12 percent at 111.40.
