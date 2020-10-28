Risk Off and BOJ this Week: USD/JPY, AUD/JPY, EUR/JPY

The BOJ meets this week and is expected to reduce their outlook for growth and inflation. While this is a negative for Yen, traders tend to buy Yen during negative events. The reason is the perception …
