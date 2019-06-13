Risk-off lifts Yen, pushes USD/JPY lower to 108.20

USD/JPY is trading at session lows near 108.20. Risk aversion in equities has likely put a bid under the JPY. Treasury yields are also losing altitude. With equities flashing red this Thursday morning …
