The Greenback rallied against the Yen as risk appetite steadied and haven demand for the Japanese currency eased. The USD/JPY pair closed at 113.67 from 113.35. Overnight, the USD/JPY pair hit a low …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- Risk settles, AUD rallies, JPY, CHF ease, stocks, yields rebound - November 30, 2021
- BUZZ-COMMENT-USD/JPY basing? Importers have field day, options cap - November 29, 2021
- Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, AUD/JPY. Will Yen Weakness Resume? - November 29, 2021