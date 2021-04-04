AUD/USD extended the V-shape recovery from 2020 to briefly trade above the 0.8000 handle in February, but a head-and-shoulders formation appears to be taking shape into the first quarter’s end. With …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Short AUD/USD, AUD/JPY: Q2 Top Trading Opportunities - April 3, 2021
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Struggles for intraday direction, stuck in a range above mid-110.00s - April 3, 2021
- USD/JPY Weekly Forecast: The US economy provides proof - April 2, 2021