Short term trading opportunities of EUR/USD, USD/JPY and DXY

EUR/USD is trading around 1.1150, sticking to familiar ranges. Trade tensions are rising as the US has blacklisted additional Chinese companies. ECB President Draghi did not comment on monetary policy …
