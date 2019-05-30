EUR/USD is trading below 1.1150, at the lows. China labeled US provocations are “economic terrorism”. US-EU trade talks are stuck at the outset. US GDP met expectations with 3.1%. GBP/USD is trading …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- Short term trading opportunities of EUR/USD, USD/JPY and Oil - May 30, 2019
- USD/JPY sticks to modest gains, above mid-109.00s post-US GDP - May 30, 2019
- USD/JPY Analysis: Receiving US GDP On a Rise - May 30, 2019