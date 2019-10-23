An extension to Article 50 and elections are on the cards. USD/JPY is operating on slippery grounds, courtesy of Brexit-led risk aversion in the equity markets. The pair is currently trading at 108.30 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- Shrinking bets for further USD/JPY gains – UOB - October 23, 2019
- USD/JPY technical analysis: Head-and-shoulders breakdown on 4H chart - October 22, 2019
- USD/JPY: Bears flex their stuff in Tokyo open with a pop down below 200-HR MA to 108.25 - October 22, 2019