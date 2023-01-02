Silver price (XAG/USD) is failing to sustain above the round-level resistance of $24.00. The white metal is expected to remain sideways as trading activity will remain quiet amid the festive mood. The …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD aims to shift auction profile above $24.00 - January 1, 2023
- USD/JPY bears flirt with 131.00 on hawkish BOJ concerns, Fed Minutes, US NFP in focus - January 1, 2023
- USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Japanese Central Policy - December 31, 2022