The price of gold is slightly lower at the time of writing in the New York session, trading at $1,612.85 between a range of $1,597.20 and $1,643.10 and -0.50% and bulls are likely committed to the bid …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD consolidates bullish spike, trades above $14.00/oz - March 25, 2020
- USD/JPY Forecast: Easing within range, yen’s demand limited - March 25, 2020
- USD/JPY Price Forecast – US Dollar Continues to Power Higher - March 25, 2020