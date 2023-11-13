Silver price finds its foot and rises after reaching five-week lows at $21.88 on Monday, and exchanges hands at around $22.32 a troy ounce, late during the North American session, printing gains of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD rebounds from 7-week high, back above $22.00 - November 13, 2023
- Pairs In Focus This Week Oil, NASDAQ 100, DAX, USD/JPY - November 13, 2023
- USD/JPY recovers from sudden plunge, on Japanese authorities intervention threats - November 13, 2023