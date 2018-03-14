S&P 500 futures turn positive, USD/JPY trims losses

S&P 500 futures turn positive, help USD/JPY retake the 106.00 handle. Stock markets are in the driver’s seat. The USD/JPY has recovered 20 pips from the session low of 105.82, tracking the uptick in the S&P 500 futures. As of writing, the futures are …
