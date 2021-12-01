USD/JPY chart analysis. The technical analysis of the USDJPY price chart on 1-hour timeframe shows USDJPY: H1 is retracing down under the 200-period moving average MA(200) which i …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- Technical analysis: Will the USD/JPY price retreating continue? - December 1, 2021
- BUZZ-COMMENT-Omicron to-do trumped by Powell? USD/JPY may have based - November 30, 2021
- USD/JPY defends 113.00 on firmer yields amid Omicron, Fed woes - November 30, 2021