The Global Building-Integrated Photovoltaics Facade Market grew USD 11,624.51 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 10.76%.

Building-Integrated Photovoltaics Facade Market Research Report by Technology (Crystalline Silicon and Thin Film), Deployment, Type, End User, Region (Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & …

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)