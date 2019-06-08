The S&P 500 is up 18 points to a session high of 2821. The index started the day hear here before falling into negative territory but now it’s back higher. USD/JPY has followed the move in stocks and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
The roller-coaster continues: US stocks hit session highs, USD/JPY follows
The S&P 500 is up 18 points to a session high of 2821. The index started the day hear here before falling into negative territory but now it’s back higher. USD/JPY has followed the move in stocks and …