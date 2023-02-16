Yield had been rising since August 2nd in an ascending wedge formation until it broke above the top trendline, making a high on October 21st at 4.335%. As often is the case, when price (or in this …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- The US 10-Year Yield and USD/JPY correlation is back! - February 15, 2023
- USD/JPY retreats towards 133.50 as Japan trade data, BoJ concerns battle with Fed bets - February 15, 2023
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Back above 134.00, as bulls moved in and crushed the 200-DMA - February 15, 2023