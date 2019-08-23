EUR/USD is trading under 1.1100, close the weekly lows. Tension is mounting ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s critical speech at Jackson Hole later today. GBP/USD is trading above 1.2200 but off the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- The USD/JPY is near a test of first resistance at 106.78/107.21 - August 23, 2019
- USD/JPY technical analysis: One-week old support-line favors upside momentum - August 23, 2019
- USD/JPY: Yen dips as Japan’s inflation hovers at 2-year lows - August 22, 2019