There are good reasons for USD weakness heading into year end. USD weakness in December, which expresses itself through the Dollar Index, is mainly due to US taxation issues. It is a pattern that has …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- There are good reasons for USD weakness heading into year-end - December 3, 2020
- USD/JPY trades with modest losses around 104.40-35 region - December 3, 2020
- USD/JPY Price Forecast – US Dollar Tests 50 Day EMA Again - December 2, 2020