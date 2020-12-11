New Balance‘s 1300 is turning 35 this year, so in celebration the brand has tapped its New Balance Japan arm for an artisanal take on the M1300. Made entirely in Japan by master craftsman Hitoshi …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- This Made in Japan New Balance M1300 Is Priced at $673 USD - December 11, 2020
- USD/JPY Weekly Price Forecast – US Dollar Continues to Slump - December 11, 2020
- USD/JPY Price Forecast – US Dollar Sideways Against Yen Yet Again - December 11, 2020