The USD/JPY briefly revisited 145 this morning. US stats and Fed chatter will need to be Dollar bullish to support a run at the morning high of 145.292.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- This Morning’s USD/JPY Breakout Gives the Bulls Another Look at 146 - October 3, 2022
- USD/JPY: Rebound remains capped below 145.00, focus shifts to US ISM - October 2, 2022
- JPY Q4 2022 Fundamental Forecast: Japanese Yen Susceptible to Bank of Japan (BoJ) Policy - October 1, 2022