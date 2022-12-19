The solid uptrend trend in the pair peaked after reaching 152.000 in October, after which the USD/JPY reversed, creating a series of lower lows in the daily chart. Subsequently, it broke below the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- This week could set long-term trend of USD/JPY - December 18, 2022
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Drops toward the 78.6% Fibo level at 136.60s as bulls take a respite - December 18, 2022
- USD/JPY Weekly Forecast – US Dollar Attempts to Find Stability - December 17, 2022