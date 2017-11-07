Trade Idea : USD/JPY – Hold long entered at 113.85

Although the greenback retreated after rising to 114.74 yesterday, as dollar found support at 113.69 and has rebounded, retaining our bullishness and consolidation with upside bias remains for gain to 114.40-45, however, break of said resistance at 114.74 …
