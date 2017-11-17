Trade Idea Wrap-up: USD/JPY – Hold long entered at 112.60

Although the greenback extended recent decline to as low as 112.48, the subsequent rebound has retained our near term bullishness and consolidation with mild upside bias is seen for recovery to 113.40, then 113.60, however, as top has been formed at 114.74 …
