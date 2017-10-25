Trade Idea Wrap-up: USD/JPY – Hold long entered at 113.80

As dollar has retreated after rising to 114.24 earlier today, suggesting consolidation below this level would be seen, however, as long as support at 113.54 holds, prospect of another rise remains, above said resistance at 114.24 would extend recent upmove …
